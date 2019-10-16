Gov. Kay Ivey to Attend Selma Job Fair on Thursday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey will attend the Alabama Department of Labor’s regional job fair in Selma on Thursday and give remarks. Alabama News Network is a partner in this job fair.

The job fair is being hosted by the Alabama Career Center System. Other partners include the Governor’s Office of Minority Affairs and Selma University.

More than 25 employers representing 1,500 jobs are scheduled to attend, including Caddell Construction, International Paper and Shoreline Transportation.

Joining the governor will be Alabama Dept. of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington, Governor’s Office of Minority Affairs Director Nichelle Nix, Selma University President Dr. Alvin Cleveland and other officials.

The job fair runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. inside the gym at Selma University.

Click here for more information or to pre-register. Alabama News Network will have coverage of the job fair throughout the day on Thursday.