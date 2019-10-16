Much Cooler Air Arrives !

by Shane Butler

The rain has moved out and the sky will be gradually clearing throughout the evening and overnight. High pressure returns to the region and this puts us under a clear and drier weather pattern for a few days. Clear skies and light winds will set us up for much cooler temps overnight. Morning temps both Thursday and Friday will start out in the mid to upper 40s. It’s the coolest air we’ve felt since last spring. Afternoon temps rebound nicely and manage lower to mid 70s late week. Another significant rain could be setting up for the upcoming weekend. A disturbance developing in the southwestern gulf could head our way. Tropical rains would spread over the area starting Friday afternoon and continue into Saturday. There’s some differences with the forecast models on the path of this system. One carries it just east of us while the other brings it right through the state. Either way, moisture will be increasing and there’s a good chance we see some rain over the weekend. It looks like we’re in between systems on Sunday. This will be a brief chance to dry out with some afternoon sunshine. Our next weather maker comes in on Monday. It’s a cold front and there’s a good chance of rain/storms coming with it. There’s a chance some of storms could be strong and possibly severe. This will need to be monitored closely as we get into the latter half of the weekend.