Tracy Larkin Wins Montgomery City Council District 3

by Alabama News Network Staff

Following last weeks run off election, the race for City Council District 3 was too close to call between incumbent Tracy Larkin and Marche Johnson.

At the time, 8 votes seperated the candidates.

On Tuesday provisional ballots were counted and Tracy Larkin was declaired the winner.

The results were confirmed at Tuesday evenings City Council meeting.

6 votes seperated the candidates.

Marche Johnson has 48 hours to request a recount.

A recount cost $4800, with a $500 deposit.

If Johnson request a recount and she is found to be the winner, the city will pay the balance.

Otherwise, Johnson would have to bear the cost of a recount.