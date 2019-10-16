Valiant Cross Academy Celebrates It’s Expansion to a High School

The private school added a 9th grade class this year, at a separate downtown campus.

by Jalea Brooks

Montgomery’s Valiant Cross Academy has expanded to a high school. The all-boys private school located downtown, welcomed its first class of ninth graders in August.

Wednesday morning, city officials including Montgomery mayor Todd Strange, mayor-elect Steven Reed, and members of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce visited the campus for a ribbon-cutting to officially commemorate the opening.

The high school is located on Troy Montgomery’s downtown location. It has nine classrooms and “room to grow” officials said.

The school started with just 30 sixth graders in 2015, and has added a grade level each year. The plan is to continue expanding all the way up to twelfth grade.

It’s first campus, the middle school, is still just a couple of blocks away on Dexter Avenue. Headmaster Anthony Brock called the school’s opening a “dream come true” Wednesday, and said he hopes the Troy Montgomery location helps students think beyond just high school.

“I definitely think being on a college campus makes them feel like going to college is more attainable” he explained.

When asked if there are plans to expand to an even bigger space as they continue to add grade levels, Brock said he believes there is enough room in Troy Montgomery campus for 9th-12th grades, but said the school is open to relocate if there is a need.

Right now, the middle school and high school combined have 140 students or “scholars” according to the private school’s website. Each year, the academy accepts around 30 new boys.