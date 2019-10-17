$25,000 Reward Offered in Kidnapping of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney

by Alabama News Network Staff

A reward has been increased for information leading to a missing 3-year-old girl who was abducted from a birthday party.

According to reports, Crime Stoppers is offering a $20,000 reward for information that assists law enforcement in the search for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. The latest reward is separate from a $5,000 reward offered by Gov. Kay Ivey’s office.

Kamille was last been seen at a birthday party Saturday night in Birmingham. Two people of interest in her disappearance have been arrested on unrelated charges.

Anyone with information about where the child could be is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or call Birmingham police.