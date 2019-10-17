Alabama Student Allegedly Calls in Bomb Threat on LSU Stadium Due to Bet

by Alabama News Network Staff

A University of Alabama student allegedly called in a bomb threat against Louisiana State University’s stadium during a football game because of a bet.

According to reports, 19-year-old Alabama freshman Connor Croll of Crozet, Virginia, is charged with making the threat during LSU’s 42-28 win Saturday over the University of Florida.

Officials in Baton Rouge contacted University of Alabama police after getting the call, and Croll was arrested. Police say he acknowledged making the threat in an attempt to interrupt the game because a friend was in danger of losing a “large bet.”

Croll is free on $100,000 bond after being booked on a charge of communicating false information.

A Louisiana attorney identified by a court official as representing Croll did not immediately return an email seeking comment Thursday.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)