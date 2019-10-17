Auburn holds first Tipoff at Toomer’s event

by Adam Solomon

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn University, Auburn Athletics and the City of Auburn are partnering to deliver an unprecedented event with Tipoff at Toomer’s, Oct. 17. The event is a celebration of the historic run to the 2019 Final Four, as well as the table setter for the upcoming season.

Tipoff at Toomer’s is set to feature men’s basketball head coach Bruce Pearl, women’s basketball head coach Terri Williams-Flournoy as well as the 2019-20 teams.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place on a basketball court at the heart of where the city and university converge at the corner of College St. and Magnolia Ave. This is a first-come, first-served, standing room only event.

A full night of festivities begins at 4 p.m. CT when the Downtown Merchants Entertainment District and Samford Lawn Fan Fest begin.

Tiger Talk will broadcast live on the court at 6 p.m., which also marks the opening of the Jungle “pit” area. The first 300 students inside the area receive a free t-shirt, courtesy of Coca-Cola.

The main event takes place at 7 p.m. when both the men’s and women’s teams are brought onto the court. Following introductions, there will be a men’s and women’s 3-point contest, 3-on-3 challenge and dunk contest.

At the conclusion of the action, there will be an opportunity for fans to meet the teams through an autograph session.

Throughout the evening, fans are encouraged to browse local stores, restaurants and other businesses surrounding the footprint of the event at Toomer’s Corner.

Starting at 4 a.m. CT on Thursday morning, the following streets will be closed: W Magnolia Ave. at Wright St., S College St. at Thatch Ave., E Magnolia Ave. at Gay St. and N College St. at Tichenor Ave.