Crash Involving School Bus Seriously Injures Car Driver

by Alabama News Network Staff

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – A crash involving a school bus left the driver of a car with serious injuries but didn’t injure any students.

News outlets report that the accident involving a Tuscaloosa city school bus happened Thursday morning on Alabama 69.

Photos and video from the scene show a car with severe damage to its front end near the rear of a yellow school bus. Ambulances and fire trucks are nearby.

The Tuscaloosa News reports the driver of the car was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, but no children aboard the bus were hurt.

