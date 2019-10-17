Deadly Crash Causes Major Delays on I-65 Near Fairview Avenue

by Mandy McQueen

Source: Alabama News Network

Montgomery police say one lane of I-65 northbound at Fairview Avenue has reopened after a two-vehicle crash resulted in one fatality.

Trafficc was at a stand-still much of the morning after a crash involving a passenger car and an 18-wheeler, Capt. Regina Duckett said. Police have confirmed that one person was killed in the wreck.

Drivers should still expect delays as emergency crews work to clear the scene, and are encouraged to avoid the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

