Jackson Hospital Restricting Visitors Due to the Flu Outbreak

by Alabama News Network Staff

Jackson Hospital is restricting visitors due to high flu activity in Alabama. They say these restrictions are necessary for the health of patients and the community.

The restrictions are as follows:

*People with flu-like symptoms are not permitted to visit. Symptoms include a cough, sore throat, aches and fever.

*If you are healthy, it is okay to visit, but please wash your hands before and after visiting.

*Cover your cough with a tissue or your sleeve.

*Visitors under the age of 12 years old are not allowed to visit, unless under special circumstances.