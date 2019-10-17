More Rain On The Way

by Shane Butler

High pressure over the region is keeping us cool and dry for now. Friday morning temps will start out in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Looks like temps rebound into the lower 70s by late Friday afternoon. Moisture will be on the increase as we head into Friday evening. A tropical cyclone in the gulf will send rain northward into parts of our area. The NHC has the system tracking mainly to our southeast Friday night into Saturday afternoon. Any severe storms would pass over FL & GA. We will get some rain and gusty winds with this system. It’s looking like a 1-2 inch rainfall over our southeastern counties with most other spots receiving less than one inch. Wind gust could reach up to 35 mph and that’s mainly over Pike, Bullock, and Covington county. Other locations will have easterly winds of 10-20 mph Saturday. Improving weather conditions return for Sunday but there’s more rain and storms on the way for Monday. This will come as a frontal boundary moves through the state. The front moves out and we’re back to sunny and dry weather Tuesday.