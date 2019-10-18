1,400 Attend Regional Job Fair in Selma

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Department of Labor officials are calling a regional job fair held in Selma a huge success. Alabama News Network was one of the sponsors of the job far.

An estimated 1,400 job seekers attended the job fair, held inside the gymnasium at Selma University. Many had lined up before the doors had opened yesterday morning.

More than 40 companies were represented, offering an estimated 2,000 positions.

Gov. Kay Ivey was there with other state leaders to launch the event. She says while Alabama’s unemployment is at a record low of 3.1%, some are still struggling to find jobs, particularly in West Alabama.

The job fair was held in conjunction with Alabama’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HCBUs).