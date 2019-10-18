Behind the Scenes of “Pipeline” at Alabama Shakespeare Festival

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival is opening its 48th season with the play “Pipeline”. Alabama News Network got a sneak peek by talking with the director and the actors.

The play dramatizes the pipeline from school to prison. It tells the story of a mother fighting to give her son a better future, while highlighting the social dynamics of race and class and how it affects the school environment.

It is produced in partnership with the Equal Justice Initiative.

The play runs through October 27.

Click here for more information.