Dallas Co. Man Headed to Prison for Rape after Guilty Plea

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Dallas County man is headed to prison after he pleads guilty to first degree rape.

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson had some strong words to say about the defendant — when asked about the case.

“A menace to our society here. A menace to Selma,” said Jackson. “We’re glad he’s off the street.”

Jackson said 34 year old Jeremy Swann was set to go on trial for rape first degree next month — but decided to plead guilty the charge in court Friday instead.

“He raped his sister-in-law, tortured her, trying to impregnate her. Its just a horrible and horrific situation,” he said.

Jackson said the victim in the case — was 17 years old at the time.

He said Swann was arrested and charged in 2014.

Swann was sentenced to 15 years in prison — by Circuit Judge Don McMillan.