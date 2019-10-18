LACEUP (10/18/19)
AHSAA Football Scoreboard
Week 8 Results
CLASS 7A
Auburn 17, Prattville 3
Baker 31, Murphy 28
Bob Jones 36, Austin 28
Enterprise 29, Lee-Montgomery 27
Florence 31, Grissom 14
Hewitt-Trussville 24, Tuscaloosa County 21
Hoover 35, Vestavia Hills 28
Huntsville 24, Gadsden City 14
James Clemens 49, Sparkman 3
McGill-Toolen Catholic 28, Alma Bryant 0
Spain Park 35, Oak Mountain 28
Thompson 33, Mountain Brook 21
CLASS 6A
Benjamin Russell 54, Calera 14
Bessemer City 41, Brookwood 0
Buckhorn 42, Lee-Huntsville 26
Clay-Chalkville 26, Oxford 21
Cullman 15, Hartselle 10
Decatur 59, Columbia 0
Dothan 56, Godby (Fl) 13
Eufaula 20, Carver-Montgomery 7
Gardendale 35, Shades Valley 13
Helena 49, Jackson-Olin 21
Homewood 35, Carver-Birmingham 13
Hueytown 34, McAdory 20
Muscle Shoals 49, Athens 21
Pelham 14, Northridge 13
Pinson Valley 44, Pell City 0
St. Paul’s Episcopal 35, B.C. Rain 8
Wetumpka 31, Selma 14
CLASS 5A
Beauregard 46, Carroll 22
Briarwood Christian 21, Ramsay 20
Center Point 44, Moody 10
Central Clay County 28, Sylacauga 0
Charles Henderson 27, Tallassee 0
Citronelle 18, Vigor 7
Corner 35, West Point 7
Fort Payne 45, Hazel Green 14
Greenville 48, Wilcox Central 0
Guntersville 50, Ardmore 7
Hamilton 17, Lawrence County 16
Jasper 31, Russellville 0
Munford 48, St. Clair County 0
Rehobeth 12, Valley 7
Satsuma 37, LeFlore 8
Scottsboro 21, Madison Academy 12
Shelby County 28, Central-Tuscaloosa 14
Wenonah 29, John Carroll Catholic 27
CLASS 4A
American Christian 55, Greensboro 6
B.T. Washington 42, Alabama Christian 37
Central-Florence 36, Wilson 0
Cleburne County 50, Ashville 20
DAR 38, Priceville 13
Elmore County 35, Dallas County 30
Fairview 42, Randolph 20
Good Hope 42, Curry 6
Handley 49, Leeds 8
Hokes Bluff 28, Cherokee County 27 (2 OT)
Jacksonville 40, White Plains 14
Lincoln 35, Childersburg 0
Trinity Presbyterian 48, Ashford 14
UMS-Wright 31, Escambia County 8
West Limestone 28, Brooks 24 (corrected)
CLASS 3A
East Lawrence 21, Phil Campbell 19
Flomaton 44, Thomasville 21
Fultondale 33, Hanceville 8
Holt 15, Lamar County 6
J.B. Pennington 27, Vinemont 18
Mobile Christian 49, Excel 0
Piedmont 54, B.B. Comer 14
Plainview 39, New Hope 31
Randolph County 36, Saks 6
Saint James 55, Prattville Christian 13
Sylvania 55, Pisgah 24
Walter Wellborn 35, Pleasant Valley 14
Wicksburg 21, Houston Academy 10
CLASS 2A
Abbeville 76, Barbour County 6
Addison 37, Tharptown 7
Cedar Bluff 40, Ider 6
Collinsville 35, Sand Rock 0
Cottonwood 40, Houston County 14
Goshen 56, Central-Hayneville 6
Hatton 16, Lexington 12
LaFayett 48, Central Coosa 6
Leroy 27, J.U. Blacksher 7
Luverne 59, Calhoun 6
Section 35, Asbury 0
Southeastern 25, Winston County 16
Westbrook Christian 45, Woodland 14
CLASS 1A
Brantley 47, McKenzie 6
Decatur Heritage 44, Gaylesville 6
Elba 63, Red Level 14
Florala 34, Pleasant Home 8
Hackleburg 38, Cherokee 9
Lanett 40, Verbena 0
Marengo 36, McIntosh 0
Marion County 35, Meek 20
Mars Hill Bible 51, Waterloo 19
Notasulga 37, Billingsley 14
Sweet Water 62, J.F. Shields 20