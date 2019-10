by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they’ve made an arrest in the robbery of the Regions Bank on Coliseum Boulevard.

Police say they’ve charged 28-year-old Antonio Martin with second-degree robbery.

The robbery happened on October 10 at about 9:30 a.m. Police say a man used a note to rob the bank of money and then ran away.

Martin was taken into custody this morning by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and charged.