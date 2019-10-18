Persons of Interest in Kamille McKinney Kidnapping Deny Involvement

by Alabama News Network Staff

Lawyers for a man and woman who was arrested after a toddler was abducted in Birmingham says their clients have nothing to do with the disappearance.

Defense attorney Emory Anthony says that 39-year-old Patrick Devone Stallworth doesn’t know anything about what happened to 3-year-old Kamille McKinney.

Anthony says finding the girl is the “top priority.”

Attorneys for 29-year-old Derick Irisha Brown of Birmingham released a statement Friday saying she had no role in the kidnapping and hopes for the safe return of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

The statement says Brown is “horrified” at the child’s disappearance.

Both Stallworth and Brown were arrested on charges unrelated to her abduction. Stallworth is now free on bond.

Anthony says Stallworth did own a vehicle sought by police, but he denies having anything to do with the girl or knowing her family.

Police say they girl was grabbed from a birthday party last Saturday.

