Photos Released of Montgomery BB&T Bank Robbery Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has now released photos of the suspect they say robbed a bank on Thursday.

Police say the unknown man went into the BB&T on Carter Hill Road at around 10:40 a.m. Police say he showed a note and then ran out of the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

The contents of the note have not been released. Police have not said whether the robber was armed or unarmed.

If you have any information regarding the identity or location of this suspect, call Crimestoppers at (334) 215-STOP.