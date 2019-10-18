Some Wind & Rain Saturday

by Shane Butler

As tropical storm Nestor moves northeastward, we receive some of it’s impacts across parts of our area. Occasional showers will pass through but we don’t expect anything stronger than that. Rainfall amounts will be fairly light. E-NE winds do become gusty at times. Gust will range between 20 to 30 mph early Saturday. The tropical system is a fast mover and it heads farther away from us Saturday afternoon. This movement will allow for improving weather conditions Saturday night and Sunday looks pretty good around here. Mostly sunny skies with temps in the lower 80s for highs Sunday afternoon. Another frontal boundary will head towards the state Monday. This boundary brings in a round of rain and storms. Some of the storms could be strong maybe even severe Monday night. The system quickly moves out and we’re back to sunshine and dry conditions Tuesday. Our weather is calm for a few days but then another front moves into the state next Friday. This one will kick off more rain and storms as it passes through the area.