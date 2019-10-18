State Education Department Releases 2018-2019 School Report Cards

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Education has released what it calls “enhanced” school report cards for the 2018-2019 school year, assigning letter grades to schools and school systems.

The department says the latest report cards include graphics and features to make it much easier to view data and compare school systems.

State School Superintendent Eric Mackey says officials hope the report cards can be used as a “catapult to jump start conversations about what is working in public schools as well as identifying areas that may need support and/or additional resources.”

The grades are based not just on the latest test scores, but how much students improve in reading and math from one year to the next.

Legislators in 2012 voted to require A-F grades for schools and school systems.

The school report cards can be viewed at the state department website.

