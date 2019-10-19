Montgomery Public Schools’ Response to State School Report Card

by Alabama News Network Staff

The latest school report cards from the Alabama Department of Education show that Montgomery Public Schools are making progress. School system officials are speaking out about the improvements.

Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Ann Roy Moore is celebrating the results with students, staff and parents.

“We are pleased that our hard work is reflected in our state report card grades,” said Moore in a statement emailed to Alabama News Network.

“Our teachers, staff and administrators have worked diligently, and our students have responded. We have more work to do, but I am proud of the progress our students have made as we continue to move forward,” she said.

The system says it’s improved with advances by 38 of the 48 schools receiving a grade. Twenty-nine schools have a five percent or higher percentage of growth – nine in double digits.

Here’s how Montgomery Public Schools charts its progress:

Every magnet school without a traditional component earned an “A” – moving from six to eight at that level.

The number of “B”s and “C”s also rose while the combined “D and F” category decreased from 29 in 2018 to 21 this year.

The number of “F”s dropped dramatically from 13 to just five, school officials say.

While the system maintained an overall “C”, the grade improved by four points. Chief Academic Officer Bernard Mitchell outlined some of the reasons for the improvement.

“We are proud of our nearly eight percent rise in academic growth,” said Mitchell.

“We are taking the time to look more closely at what individual schools and students are accomplishing. We continue to work to be sure every principal, teacher and student gets the support needed to be successful. We look at student performance at each school at the beginning and throughout the year. We are seeing individual students improve considerably from where they start each academic year. As we continue to do that, our schools will keep improving.”

The district says it’s worked to improve graduation rates with programs for overage students and graduation coaches. There is an emphasis on college and career readiness with opportunities for dual enrollment allowing students to take college classes while still in high school.

The district also helps prepare high schoolers for the world of work by helping them earn certification in a variety of industries. These certifications allow graduates to go directly into high paying careers.

The district’s grade in college and career readiness grew by three percent.

Attendance improved with the chronic absenteeism category dropping from 17.4 percent to 11.9 percent. Superintendent Moore says that is no accident.

“We have been working with our parents and students to help them understand that if you aren’t in class you can’t learn,” she added.

“We have been talking directly to parents and working with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office to help provide support through the Helping Families Initiative. We hope to continue to see that number decrease. I am confident that we will continue to move forward and see our overall student performance improve.”

The school report cards can be viewed at the state department website.

— Information from Montgomery Public Schools