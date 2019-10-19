Nestor Exiting; Warmer Sunday; Storms Late Monday

by Ryan Stinnett

Nestor lost its tropical characteristics this morning and become post tropical, but still continues to impact many areas across the Southeast. The system will continue moving inland and across northern Florida and southern Georgia the rest of today and tonight, and by tomorrow morning it should be over in South Carolina.

Through the evening hours, the rain should gradually taper off across the area as the center of Nestor moves to the east and we should most of the rain ending by midnight. The sky should stay mainly to partly cloudy overnight and lows should settle into the 50s in many locations.

MORE SUN FOR SUNDAY: Tomorrow will be dry statewide and we should see more sun than clouds. It will be a very warm fall day of weather for Alabama as highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

MONDAY STORMS: Monday should be another very mild day with highs close to 80° with increasing clouds. A cold front will be approaching the state late in the day and it will bring a round of showers and storms to Alabama late Monday and Monday night. The SPC has areas of western and northwestern Alabama in a “slight risk” for severe weather, while most of the rest of the state is in a “marginal risk”.

The main timeframe for the storms looks to be Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning. Storms may begin affecting northwestern counties around 3 PM Monday and should exit the southeastern counties as late as 3 AM Tuesday. The main threats from these storms should be isolated damaging winds and perhaps a brief tornado or two.

NICE MIDWEEK: Behind the front, fantastic fall weather will return to Alabama Tuesday through Thursday, with sunny, dry and pleasant days; highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s are expected.

MORE RAIN/STORMS: By late Thursday night and into Friday, another cold front will bring a chance of rain and storms back to the state, and this system looks like it could also have some strong to possibly severe storms with it. However, we will worry about this system later, lets get past the threat Monday and then we can focus on the next threat.

Have a great night!

Ryan