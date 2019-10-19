Prattville YMCA Holds Annual Grits Cookoff For Scholarships

by Justin Walker

If you love grits, Prattville was the place to be Saturday. The Prattville YMCA held its annual Great Grits Cookoff and Festival event, which provides scholarships to kids. Assistant General Director Keith Cantrell said over 40 teams came to the event this year.

“We’ve got businesses, we’ve got churches, we have restaurants, all here competing in their own division to see who makes the best grits in the area,” Cantrell said.

The cookoff started seven years ago as an idea from Bob and Hootie Gipson, the owners of Gipson’s Tire Pros. From grits with Conecuh sausage and smoked gouda cheese to grits mixed with deer meat, there was a wide variety to choose from.

“We got wild game grits. Okay, so we got some cheese grits and we made several different deer meat options. We got deer tenderloin wrapped in bacon,” Samuel Mcglamry of the Prattville Fire Department said.

The grits were a hit for everyone who came out to the “Y” despite the rainy weather.

“Everybody needs to go and check out the Hogwarts grits, yes. And the firemen- their grits are spectacular,” visitor Lashun Spencer said.

Money raised from the cookoff is funding scholarships for children and senior adults who have trouble affording Y memberships.

“A lot of single parents who need childcare for their children, in the afternoon and the summer, so mom can work or dad can work,” Cantrell said. “A lot of senior adults on fixed incomes that struggle month to month.”

More than $180,000 in scholarships have been give out this year. Alabama News Network participated in this years event.

The Prattville Fire Department won the overall grits cookoff.