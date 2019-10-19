Update: Volunteer Firefighter Killed in Coosa County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network now has more information on the wreck that killed an on-duty volunteer firefighter in Coosa County.

Alabama State Troopers say 45-year-old Michael Wayne Johnston of Equality was killed when the tanker truck he was driving hit an embankment and overturned. The wreck happened just before 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon.

Investigators say Johnston was thrown out of the truck and died at the scene.

The wreck happened on Coosa County 14 near Coosa County 10, about eight miles west of Equality.

Johnston was volunteering for the Equality Volunteer Fire Department and was responding to a call for service.

State Troopers continue to investigate.