Rain/Storms Monday Afternoon-Evening

by Shane Butler

A cold front moves into the state on Monday. Along and ahead of the boundary, we expect rain and storms. Some of the storms could be strong to possibly severe. The main threat will be damaging winds. The tornado threat is low but not zero. This system will move out late Monday night into early Tuesday. Gusty NW winds will usher in cooler and drier air for a change. It’s looking sunny and cool through Thursday. Highs will manage 70s while overnight lows drop into the 40s. Another frontal boundary approaches the state Friday. This one brings in a round of rain and storms. Some rain may linger into early Saturday but improving weather conditions return by Saturday afternoon.