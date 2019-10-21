MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS: Children’s mental health + Unsafe sleeping practices for babies

by Samantha Williams

One out of every five children suffers from a mental disorder that could jeopardize their health later on. That’s according to the “American Academy of Pediatrics,” which said few children are getting services because of social stigma, costs or shortages of mental health experts. The AAP is releasing new guidance for pediatricians so that more children get diagnosed and treated.

Plus, many new parents are still using unsafe sleeping practices with their babies. A study in “Pediatrics” showed 22% of mothers don’t put their babies to sleep on their backs. Many still bed-share with their babies and do not avoid soft bedding. Roughly 3,500 infants die each year from sleep-related causes.