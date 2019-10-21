Person Killed at Alabama Grocery Store

by Alabama News Network Staff

MADISON, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say they are looking for a suspect following a shooting that left one person dead outside an Alabama grocery store.

Police in the Huntsville suburb of Madison say a person found wounded at a Kroger store on Sunday afternoon died later at a hospital.

Officials haven’t identified the victim, but Madison police Capt. John Stringer tells news outlets that investigators are looking for a male suspect.

The store remained opened, and police say there isn’t any danger to the public.

