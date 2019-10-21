Rain & Storms Tonight

by Shane Butler

A cold front will swing through the state tonight. Rain and storms are likely along and ahead of the frontal boundary. Some of the storms could be strong. The main threat will be gusty winds. We expect light to moderate rain with occasional heavy downpours embedded in strong thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts could reach .50 to 1″ over the area. The front is east of us on Tuesday and this will allow dry northwesterly winds to help clear the sky. Sunny and milder conditions are expected for Tuesday through Thursday of this week. Morning do start out chilly in the mid to upper 40s. Afternoon highs will hover in the low to mid 70s. Another front heads into the area on Friday. This boundary brings with it more rain for the region. This is typically our driest month, but I’m thinking who is complaining after that hot and dry September.