Strong Storms Later Today

by Ryan Stinnett

Areas of patchy fog could greet you out the door in some locations this morning. The rest of today will be very mild day with highs close to 80° with increasing clouds. A cold front will be approaching the state later today and it will bring a round of showers and storms to Alabama this afternoon. The SPC has all of Alabama in a risk area for severe weather, South and Southwestern Alabama are in a “slight risk” (level 2/5), while the rest of the state is in a “marginal risk” (level 1/5).

A line of strong to severe storms look to be approaching the northwestern counties of the state by noon today, and then working south and east through the state during the afternoon, evening, early overnight hours, but should be out of the state by midnight. The main threats from these storms should be damaging straight-line winds and perhaps a brief tornado or two. Make sure you stay weather aware later today!

FALL WEATHER RETURNS MIDWEEK: As the front exits the state, our Tuesday will feature a clearing sky as drier and much cooler air settles into the state. We are in store for some fantastic fall days weather in Alabama Tuesday through Thursday. The days will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the 70s; nights will be chilly and refreshing with lows in the 40s.

MORE RAIN/STORMS: By late Thursday night and into Friday, another cold front will bring a chance of rain and storms back to the state. The last few models run are not as concerning with the threat of strong storms, but still a lot can and will change in the coming days. We will worry about and have a better handle on this system after we get today’s threat. But for now, we will mention rain with the possibility of thunderstorms arriving Thursday night, Friday and Friday night and perhaps lasting into next weekend as the main global models show major differences in the forecast for next weekend.

Have a great day!

Ryan