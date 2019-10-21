Wildlife Officials Hold Public Meetings on Chronic Wasting Disease in Deer
Monday afternoon, State Wildlife officials held an information meeting on Chronic Wasting Disease.
Chronic wasting disease is a fatal disease affecting several species of the deer family, including the prized white-tailed deer.
CWD has not been found in Alabama, but it has been found in 25 states including Mississippi and Tennessee.
In 2018, a case was reported in Northern Mississippi.
The disease is always fatal, and once an area is contaminated the disease cannot be removed from the environment.
This fall, the Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries is hosting a series of public meetings throughout the state.
The meetings will provide information to hunters, and non-hunters about Chronic Wasting Disease.
The public are also invited to ask any questions they have regarding Chronic Wasting Disease.
The remaining public meetings for Chronic Wasting Disease are as follows:
Monday, October 21, 2019
Bass Pro Shop Meeting Room
2553 Rocky Mt. Rd.
Prattville, AL 36066
Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Wallace State College
Bailey Center Auditorium
801 Main St. NW
Hanceville, AL 35077
Wednesday, November 6, 2019
Auburn University
School of Forestry and Wildlife Building
Lecture Room 2217
602 Duncan Dr.
Auburn, AL 36849
Thursday, November 7, 2019
Tuscaloosa County Extension Office
2513 7th St.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35402
Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Central Alabama Farmers COOP
2519 US Highway 80 West
Selma, AL 36701
Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Wallace Community College
Bevill Auditorium
3235 S. Eufaula Ave.
Eufaula, AL 36027
Thursday, November 21, 2019
5 Rivers Delta Resources Center
30945 Five Rivers Blvd.
Spanish Fort, AL 36527
For more information on Chronic Wasting Disease, and what you can do to help, click here.