Wildlife Officials Hold Public Meetings on Chronic Wasting Disease in Deer

by Jerome Jones

Monday afternoon, State Wildlife officials held an information meeting on Chronic Wasting Disease.

Chronic wasting disease is a fatal disease affecting several species of the deer family, including the prized white-tailed deer.

CWD has not been found in Alabama, but it has been found in 25 states including Mississippi and Tennessee.

In 2018, a case was reported in Northern Mississippi.

The disease is always fatal, and once an area is contaminated the disease cannot be removed from the environment.

This fall, the Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries is hosting a series of public meetings throughout the state.

The meetings will provide information to hunters, and non-hunters about Chronic Wasting Disease.

The public are also invited to ask any questions they have regarding Chronic Wasting Disease.

The remaining public meetings for Chronic Wasting Disease are as follows:

Monday, October 21, 2019

Bass Pro Shop Meeting Room

2553 Rocky Mt. Rd.

Prattville, AL 36066

Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Wallace State College

Bailey Center Auditorium

801 Main St. NW

Hanceville, AL 35077

Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Auburn University

School of Forestry and Wildlife Building

Lecture Room 2217

602 Duncan Dr.

Auburn, AL 36849

Thursday, November 7, 2019

Tuscaloosa County Extension Office

2513 7th St.

Tuscaloosa, AL 35402

Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Central Alabama Farmers COOP

2519 US Highway 80 West

Selma, AL 36701

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Wallace Community College

Bevill Auditorium

3235 S. Eufaula Ave.

Eufaula, AL 36027

Thursday, November 21, 2019

5 Rivers Delta Resources Center

30945 Five Rivers Blvd.

Spanish Fort, AL 36527

For more information on Chronic Wasting Disease, and what you can do to help, click here.