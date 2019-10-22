UPDATE: Aaron Gess Now a Suspect in Notasulga Double Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

Aaron Flynn Gess was initally considered person of interest in an active homicide investigation that occurred on October 20, in the Notasulga community.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Tuesday, he now has two active murder warrants for his arrest.

Gess has a history of mental illness and has made threats to resist any type of apprehension.

Gess is believed to be in a grey 2019 Kia Optima with Alabama plate 46AT885 and is possibly in the Atlanta area. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact ALEA at 334-270-1122 or local law enforcement in that area.