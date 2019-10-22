Birmingham Police say they have found Kamille McKinney’s remains

by Samantha Williams

In a press conference at 8 Tuesday night, the Birmingham Police Department announced they believe they have found 3-year-old Kamille McKinney‘s remains inside a dumpster at a landfill. Police Chief Patrick Smith said they plan to charge Patrick Stallworth, 39, and 29-year-old Derick Irisha Brown with capital murder and kidnapping in Kamille’s death.

Several entities helped in the search for Kamille– Including Birmingham PD and the FBI.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woofin also spoke, saying the community needs to come together and lift Kamille’s family up in prayer. He said, “This is a tough moment for our city– A tough moment for this family.”