Chilly Nights Ahead

by Shane Butler

A dry and cooler weather pattern has established itself over the area. High pressure is the main weather feature overhead. This helps keep the sky mainly clear and that leads to cool overnights and mild afternoons. Morning temps start out in the low to mid 40s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s though Thursday. Moisture surges into the area on Friday and this will be a cloudy and wet day across the state. Temps will be held down with highs only managing mid to upper 60s in spots. A frontal boundary moving through the area will eventually push most of the rain to our east but there could be some lingering showers into Saturday. The weekend weather picture is a bit uncertain at this time. Model data continues to struggle with a solution. At this point, I’m thinking most of the rain departs early Saturday and that leaves Saturday afternoon and Sunday mainly dry.