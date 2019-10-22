Fire Alert Lifted in Alabama

by Samantha Williams

The Alabama Forestry Commission says State Forester Rick Oates lifted the Fire Alert for all 67 counties in Alabama. It was issued in late September. Thanks to scattered rainfall over most of the state during the past week, much needed relief was brought to the state’s wildfire situation. The Alabama Forestry Commission has resumed issuing permits for outdoor burning.

“Local volunteer fire departments are great partners to the Alabama Forestry Commission during times of high fire occurrence, so we want to thank all the VFDs that have worked alongside our agency’s wild land firefighters over the past few weeks,” said John Goff, AFC Forest Protection Division Director.

Since the first of October, the AFC has responded to 247 wildfires burning approximately 2,283 acres across Alabama. In September, the agency recorded 472 wildfires that scorched over 6,000 acres.

The AFC urges anyone conducting outdoor burning to follow safety recommendations: Don’t leave a fire unattended until it is out, have the necessary equipment and personnel to control the fire, and have a garden hose or other water supply on hand for smaller debris burns. Any fire more than a quarter-acre in size or within 25 feet of a forested area requires a permit from the AFC. You can get a burn permit by calling (800) 392-5679. Anyone who burns a field, grassland, or woodland without a burn permit may be subject to prosecution for committing a Class B misdemeanor. To report a wildfire, call (800) 392-5679.