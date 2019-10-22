Front Exiting; Fantastic Fall Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

The rain and storms from overnight are exiting the state quickly this morning ahead of the cold front pushing them out of the area. Behind the front, a much more pleasant air mass will settle into the state for a few days. Our Tuesday will feature a clearing sky as drier moves into the state, and we will also see breezy northwest winds at times today in the 10-20 mph range. By this afternoon, we should have a mainly sunny sky with highs in the mid 70s. Through Thursday, the weather will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the 70s; nights will be chilly and refreshing with lows in the 40s.

RAIN RETURNS: By late Thursday night and into Friday, our weather pattern begins to change and becomes more active with rain increasing for the state. For now, we are not concerned with any threat of severe weather and we will mention rain with the possibility of thunderstorms arriving Thursday night, Friday and Friday night and perhaps lasting into next weekend as the main global models still show major differences in the forecast for the weekend. For now for Saturday-Tuesday, we will leave the chance for scattered showers in the forecast with rain chances in the 30-40% range daily, it will be mainly cloudy, and very mild with mid 70s expected for highs.

IN THE TROPICS: We are still in hurricane season, but we are getting late in the season when things really begin to calm down, but still the season continues through November 30th. For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Have a great day!

Ryan