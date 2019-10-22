Honor Flag Brought to Honor Fallen Firefighter

by Justin Walker

Many are showing support for the Equality Volunteer Firefighter killed in Coosa County last Friday. 45-year-old Michael Johnston was driving a fire tanker truck while responding to a call for service. Johnston was killed when the tanker truck he was driving hit an embankment and overturned. The wreck happened just before 4 o’clock Friday afternoon.The United States Honor Flag team arrived in Alabama Tuesday afternoon from Washington D.C, bringing with them the U.S. Honor Flag.

Alabama News Network is told this is one of the highest honors for fallen first responders. The flag has traveled seven million miles since 9/11, going to funerals of police officers, military officers, and firefighters.

“Men and women, every single day, leave home without hesitation and they run to the danger. And sometimes, they don’t make it back. And this flag represents that sacrifice and that courage. So we’re happy, it’s an honor and a privilege to be here to honor your local hero with a national treasure,” Founder and President of the United States Honor Flag Chris Heisler said.

Heisler says every time this flag is held, it requires the use of brand new custom gloves. Some of those gloves will be given to Johnston’s family later this week. The crash Johnston was involved in remains under investigation. Johnston’s funeral will be held Saturday at 11 am at the Linville Memorial Funeral Home in Eclectic. His burial will follow at Rehobeth Cemetery.