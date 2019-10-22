MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS: Cancer death rates + Celiac treatment + Music choices

by Samantha Williams

A new worldwide study suggests death rates from colorectal and pancreatic cancers are up 10% in the last 30 years. The study spanning 195 countries found the number of pancreatic cancer cases up 130% between 1990 and 2017. Doctors believe the jump may be related to a rise in obesity and diabetes cases.

Plus, a groundbreaking treatment developed at northwestern university could help reverse gluten sensitivity. In a clinical trial, researchers found Celiac patients treated with the technology showed 90% less immune inflammation than untreated patients.

Finally, what’s playing on your headphones? New research suggests most people’s brains prefer songs with only a moderate amount of uncertainty and unpredictability. Doctors say musical preferences may be rooted in how human beings learn.