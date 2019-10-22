Montgomery Attempted Murder Suspect Captured

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police Department charged Quinlen McKeithan, 19, with attempted murder in reference to a shooting that occurred on September 30. The shooting occured in the area of West Delano and Court Street. The adult male victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

During the course of the investigation, McKetihan was identified as the suspect.

McKeithan was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Following his arrest McKeithan was also charged with violation of community notification act for failing to register as a sex offender for a prior rape conviction unrelated to the shooting.

He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. He is being held on $67,500 bond.