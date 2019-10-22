Montgomery County Arrests: October 14-21 Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Oct 22, 2019 12:36 PM CDT by Alabama News Network Staff 1/19Timothy Williams Arrest Date: 10/14/19 Charge(s): Burglary III Show Caption Hide Caption 2/19Deandre White Arrest Date: 10/18/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/19Cameron Thomas Arrest Date: 10/15/19 Charge(s): Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 4/19Gregory Taylor Arrest Date: 10/17/19 Charge(s): Holding for Federal Bureau of Prisons Show Caption Hide Caption 5/19Deagle Snow Arrest Date: 10/16/19 Charge(s): Shooting into Occupied Building or Vehicle, Certain Person Forbidden, & Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/19William Piper Arrest Date: 10/17/19 Charge(s): Holding for Federal Bureau of Prisons Show Caption Hide Caption 7/19Rodney Palmer Arrest Date: 10/17/19 Charge(s): Assault 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 8/19Dallas Obie, Jr. Arrest Date: 10/16/19 Charge(s): Assault II Show Caption Hide Caption 9/19Reggie Miller Arrest Date: 10/17/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st & Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 10/19Antonio Martin Arrest Date: 10/18/19 Charge(s): Robbery 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 11/19Nicholas Longstreet Arrest Date: 10/17/19 Charge(s): Holding for Federal Bureau of Prisons Show Caption Hide Caption 12/19Ontario King, Jr. Arrest Date: 10/19/19 Charge(s): Burglary III Show Caption Hide Caption 13/19Bradford Harden Arrest Date: 10/17/19 Charge(s): Holding for Federal Bureau of Prisons Show Caption Hide Caption 14/19Donnell George Arrest Date: 10/15/19 Charge(s): Burglary 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 15/19Robert Davis Arrest Date: 10/19/19 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice Show Caption Hide Caption 16/19Terell Cunningham Arrest Date: 10/18/19 Charge(s): Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 17/19Alonzo Carter Arrest Date: 10/17/19 Charge(s): Holding for Federal Bureau of Prisons Show Caption Hide Caption 18/19Esker Cannon, III Arrest Date: 10/19/19 Charge(s): Contempt of Court Show Caption Hide Caption 19/19Demareze Bell Arrest Date: 10/18/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates October 14-21, 2019. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestemail