Montgomery County Arrests: October 14-21

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/19 Timothy Williams Arrest Date: 10/14/19 Charge(s): Burglary III

2/19 Deandre White Arrest Date: 10/18/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation

3/19 Cameron Thomas Arrest Date: 10/15/19 Charge(s): Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance

4/19 Gregory Taylor Arrest Date: 10/17/19 Charge(s): Holding for Federal Bureau of Prisons

5/19 Deagle Snow Arrest Date: 10/16/19 Charge(s): Shooting into Occupied Building or Vehicle, Certain Person Forbidden, & Parole Violation



6/19 William Piper Arrest Date: 10/17/19 Charge(s): Holding for Federal Bureau of Prisons

7/19 Rodney Palmer Arrest Date: 10/17/19 Charge(s): Assault 3rd

8/19 Dallas Obie, Jr. Arrest Date: 10/16/19 Charge(s): Assault II

9/19 Reggie Miller Arrest Date: 10/17/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st & Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance

10/19 Antonio Martin Arrest Date: 10/18/19 Charge(s): Robbery 2nd



11/19 Nicholas Longstreet Arrest Date: 10/17/19 Charge(s): Holding for Federal Bureau of Prisons

12/19 Ontario King, Jr. Arrest Date: 10/19/19 Charge(s): Burglary III

13/19 Bradford Harden Arrest Date: 10/17/19 Charge(s): Holding for Federal Bureau of Prisons

14/19 Donnell George Arrest Date: 10/15/19 Charge(s): Burglary 1st

15/19 Robert Davis Arrest Date: 10/19/19 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice



16/19 Terell Cunningham Arrest Date: 10/18/19 Charge(s): Probation Violation

17/19 Alonzo Carter Arrest Date: 10/17/19 Charge(s): Holding for Federal Bureau of Prisons

18/19 Esker Cannon, III Arrest Date: 10/19/19 Charge(s): Contempt of Court

19/19 Demareze Bell Arrest Date: 10/18/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC







































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates October 14-21, 2019. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.