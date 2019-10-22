Slow Progress on Effort to Honor Selma’s First Black Mayor

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

There’s been little to no sign of progress — on an effort to rename a Selma park in honor of the city’s first black mayor.

The park at the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma — is James Perkins, Junior Memorial Park.

But the sign at the park still reads ‘Songs of Selma’ — a year after the city council unanimously voted to rename the park — after the city’s first black mayor.

“I think it’s very befitting that the park be renamed after former mayor James Perkins because he was the first African-american mayor of the historical city of Selma,” said City Council President Corey Bowie.

“It’s humbling,” said Perkins.

“Any time someone recognizes or acknowledges your service and your contributions, it’s humbling.”

Perkins made history when he was elected mayor nearly 20 years ago — back in 2000. It was a historic election — in a historic city.

“It can’t be done but once. And it can’t be erased,” said Perkins.

“Regardless of whether people like it or not, it cannot be erased.”

Bowie said the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge — is the perfect place for a memorial for the former mayor.

“He was the product of sacrifices, courage and determination on that bridge,” said Bowie.

Bowie said the project will move forward — but there is no time table in place — for when it’ll be finished.

“It’s been voted on and now all we need to do is start working on the park.”

Perkins served two terms as the mayor of Selma.

The mayors who served before — and after Perkins — each have city buildings named in their honor.