ADOC Inmate Stabbed in Eye, Dies from Injuries

Law enforcements agents with the Alabama Department of Corrections Investigation and Intelligence Division are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred at Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton on Thursday.

Around 5:21 p.m., inmate, William Stanley Warren, 52, of Guntersville, was pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel as he was to be transported to the hospital.

At around 5:00 p.m., a correctional officer approached a crowd of inmates. As they dispersed the officer observed Warren bleeding from the facial area. Apparently, Warren had been stabbed in the eye.

He was escorted to the health care unit for medical treatment. The medical staff determined that Warren required emergency transport to the hospital for immediate medical treatment. Warren would die from his injuries.

Warren was serving a life sentence for a 1994 murder conviction out of Marshall County.