Another Soaker On The Way

by Shane Butler

High pressure over the deep south is providing us some beautiful fall weather. We expect this to continue for at least one more day. Underneath the ridge of high pressure, we get a cool and dry air mass. Temps will drop into the lower to mid 40s early Friday morning. Abundant sunshine allows a nice temperature recovery with highs in the mid 70s by late afternoon. The high pressure system moves to our east late Thursday and this opens the door for moisture to surge back into the state. We’re looking at another decent rain event starting Friday and continuing into Saturday. Rainfall amounts could reach 1-2 inches across the area. The rain activity tapers off late Saturday and I’m thinking most of Sunday turns out drier. Daytime high temps over the weekend into early next week will manage mid to upper 70s. That’s around average for this time of the year. Morning lows stay well above with upper 50s to lower 60s. This could change later next week as a surge of colder air works into the deep south.