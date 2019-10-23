Anti-Bully Text-Line Shows Promise In Montgomery Schools

October is National Bullying Prevention Month

by Jalea Brooks

It’s been more than 2 years since the Montgomery Co. District Attorney’s office debuted an anti-bully text-line; a number students can use to report bullying and get help.

It was announced one week after a Montgomery Public Schools fifth-grader committed suicide, reportedly because of bullying.

“The neat thing about this, is that goes directly to my cell phone” District Attorney Daryl Bailey said, opening about some of text-line’s success in the midst of National Bullying Prevention month.

Students simply text “nobully” to 444-999. Instantly, they’ll get a reply message back asking for their information, the bully’s information, and what school they attend.

Their information is then sent to the Helping Families Unit, Bailey explained, a partnering agency where trained workers reach out to both the bully and the student feeling victimized.

It’s proven to be successful, Bailey said, receiving as many as 10 text-tips a week during the school year. Some students report insults or threats, and violence from other students, others report that they or another student are contemplating suicide.

The District Attorney’s office’s anti-bullying education goes beyond the text-line. Officials still make visits to Montgomery schools, and other events, often leaving behind constant reminders like t-shirts, wrist-bands and even having students sign a “no bullying pledge”.

Some of the most important work though, is breaking the silence with honest conversations. Bailey says it’s not uncommon for students to realize they are the bully themselves.

The NoBully text-line is geared towards students, but he DA’s office has opened the anti-bullying education up to any group that would like tips on how to recognize the signs and intervene before its too late. You can reach out directly, here.