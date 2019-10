Brantwood Children’s Home Telethon

by Alabama News Network Staff

Since 1917, Brantwood Children’s Home has been providing a safe, stable, structured environment for abused, neglected and other “at-risk” children.

On Thursday, October 24, you can help too by watching Alabama News Network from 5 to 7 p.m. and pledging a dollar amount to those children in need.

Donate online or by filling out this form.