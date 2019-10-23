Judson College Authors Symposium Spotlights Literary Impact of Alumnae

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Judson College hosted an symposium on campus Wednesday — to celebrate the contribution it’s alumnae have made to literature.

The event featured the works and accomplishments of five former Judson College students — who went on to become successful authors.

Organizers say the symposium also highlighted the impact Judson alumni — have had on literature. They say the college has produced more than 100 published authors — over it’s 181 year history.

“The five today are unique in their field. In a time that women did not really have the vote but certainly tell us what they thought and these thoughts are very powerful and very meaningful,” said event chairman Carol May.

The symposium was endorsed and partially funded by a grant from the Alabama Bicentennial Commission.

Judson College is a private Christian college for women located in Marion.