Sunny And Seasonable For Now, Rain Returns By The Weekend

by Ben Lang

It was a very chilly start to the morning for some, with a few locations dropping into the upper 30s early this morning. Temperatures recover into the low to mid 70s this afternoon, while sunshine and a near-cloudless sky for the rest of the day. Temperatures cool quickly this evening, so expect 50s during the evening with overnight lows falling into the mid 40s.

Expect plenty of sunshine early Thursday morning, but clouds gradually increase during the day. Still, expect seasonable temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday stays dry, but some showers could work into our area late Thursday night/early Friday morning with clouds thickening overhead. Thursday night stays much warmer as a result, with lows only in the 60s. Rain gradually becomes more widespread on Friday, with an otherwise overcast sky. High temperatures only reach the low 70s or so thanks to the clouds and rain. Rain continues Friday night with lows only in the 60s.

Rain and even some storms remain likely Saturday. At this time, severe weather is not expected but we’ll keep an eye on it in case. The heaviest rain exits by Sunday, but expect clouds and some showers to linger for the second half of the weekend. Expect highs in the mid 70s on Saturday and Sunday, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s each night.

Models are not in great agreement for the first few days of next week. The Euro stalls the weekend front near or just southeast of our area, keeping at least a small chance for showers with lingering clouds around. Meanwhile, the GFS pushes the front through with cooler and drier air for the first few days of the week. Time will tell, but for now our forecast is somewhere near the middle on temperatures, with a small chance for rain each day.