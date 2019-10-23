Vigil Held for 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney in Birmingham

by Samantha Williams

Happening Wednesday evening Birmingham… A vigil to honor the life of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney: The three-year-old girl who was found dead Tuesday.

The Jefferson County coroner’s office confirmed just hours ago that the remains found Tuesday are those of the three-year-old who was abducted from a birthday party on October 12th. Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith made the announcement Tuesday night.

Investigators searching through garbage found the body of the 3-year-old girl who had been missing for 10 days. Chief Smith said Kamille’s remains were found in a trash bin that had been taken to a landfill in Birmingham. Police had been watching garbage deposits from a certain part of the city.

Authorities are now charging two people, 39-year-old Patrick Stallworth and 29-year-old Derick Irisha Brown with capital murder and kidnapping in Kamille’s death. They were previously persons of interest, but they were eventually arrested and charged in cases unrelated to Kamille’s kidnapping.

Wednesday, Alabama News Network received confirmation from the Jefferson County Coroner that the remains found Tuesday, were indeed those of Kamille McKinney.

At Wednesday’s vigil, hundreds showed up– In a show of solidarity and a show of faith to remember Kamille. Groups of people prayed together, cried together, held hands, and just simply tried to make sense of the terrible situation: “We pray to God that Kamille’s memories console her family. Laughter be light to guide them through this dark shadow of this loss. We, along with all of our being, ask for an end to baseless violence,” a preacher at the vigil prayed. “May a time come soon that no one will suffer or die at the hands of another… especially when it’s our children.”

Although, the Jefferson County coroner did confirm the remains found are those of Kamille McKinney, the agency did not say how or when she died.