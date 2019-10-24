A Wet Weather Pattern Begins Friday

by Ben Lang

Despite the sunny start to the day, most of central and south Alabama has an overcast sky overhead this evening. It was chilly this morning, but temperatures were seasonable this afternoon, topping out in the mid 70s for most. The clouds keep temperatures much warmer this evening, with lows only falling into the low 60s. Expect an overcast sky this evening, with temperatures generally hovering in the mid 60s. While this evening looks dry, some showers are possible after midnight.

Rain gradually becomes more widespread on Friday. Recent model runs suggest the heaviest rain setting up in extreme western Alabama. Elsewhere, rain may remain much more spotty in nature. However, everyone has a good chance to see at least some rain at some point during the day. Otherwise, expect a generally cloudy sky. Temperatures warm into the 70s, and could be near or just above 80° to the south and east. The clouds and rain linger into Friday night, with lows only falling into the mid and upper 60s.

Rain could be more widespread Saturday as the main cold front gets closer to our area. We could also see some storms, but severe weather is not expected at this time. That threat is still worth monitoring however, just depending on the exact weather setup for Saturday afternoon. Certainty is low at this point in time, hence the unknown severe weather threat. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s, but some locations could reach the 80s. The front could push through the area Saturday night. That would end the heavier, widespread rain, but showers remain possible Sunday should the front stall just to our southeast. Expect highs in the mid 70s Sunday with lows in the upper 50s.

There’s even less certainty in the forecast for next week. The GFS and Euro models more or less have completely different solutions. The Euro is warmer, muggier, and has better chances for rain most days next week. However, the GFS is cooler and relatively dry. For now, our forecast is somewhere in between, but look for possible adjustments once there’s more model agreement.