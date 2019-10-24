Formal Charges Filed in Kamille McKinney Case

by Alabama News Network Staff

Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr has announced formal charges in the kidnapping and murder of 3-year-old Kamille McKinney.

39-year-old Patrick Stallworth and 29-year-old Derick Irisha Brown were both charged Thursday with capital murder of a victim less than 14 years of age. Both are being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

Kamille McKinney’s remains were found a Birmingham landfill Tuesday afternoon, 10 days after she was kidnapped from a birthday party.