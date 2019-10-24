Inmate Escapes from Camden Work Release Facility

by Alabama News Network Staff

The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is searching for fugitive Austin Hall. He is wanted for Escape from a State Correctional Facility in Wilcox County.

While incarcerated at the Camden Work Release, Hall escaped from the facility. He was serving a sentence for multiple Property Crimes. Hall is 5’9” in height and weighing 180lbs.

He should be approached with caution.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Austin Hall, please call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward